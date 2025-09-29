Nirmala Sitharaman visits Karur, assures central compensation to stampede victims within 2 days

CHENNAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who visited the families of the victims of Karur tragedy said that the union government ‘s compensation would be distributed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) within a couple of days and the district collector is asked to oversee it.

Nirmala Sitharaman along with the Minister L Murugan visited the Karur Government Medical College Hospital and pacified the people who are undergoing treatment. She also visited the spot at and the bereaved families. “I found no word to express after visiting the families who lost their dear ones and the earning members”, she said.

She said that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are not in a position to visit Karur despite they were willing to travel. “And so, they deputed me to personally visit and console the families “, she said further.

She said that the visit was purely on consoling the families and inquire whether the injured are given proper treatment. “The doctors said that the patients are given prompt medicine and the patients too acknowledged it”, she said.

Meanwhile, the minister said that the union government has sanctioned Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. “The fund would be transferred through DBT to the respective accounts within a couple of days and the district collector would oversee the process”, the minister said.