Nipah virus: Screening implemented at 20 entry points to TN from Kerala

CHENNAI: In response to the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has intensified surveillance measures across the state and its border with Kerala.

According to Thanthi TV, Ma Subramanian stated that strict screening protocols have been implemented at all 20 entry points between Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Health officials have been deployed to monitor and screen individuals entering the state to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

The minister assured that necessary precautions are being taken and urged the public to cooperate with health authorities during the screening process.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease that is transmitted to humans from fruits contaminated with bat saliva or by close contact with an infected person.

People should watch out for symptoms like fever, headache, vomiting, insomnia, shortness of breath, fainting, or seizures.

If anyone develops such symptoms, especially after travelling to affected areas in Kerala or after coming into contact with a sick person, they should immediately go to the nearest government hospital, the advisory said. The public is advised to avoid eating unwashed or fallen fruit.

Fruits should be washed thoroughly before eating, and people should wash their hands with soap.

