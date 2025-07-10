Nipah virus: DPH issues advisory after cases in Kerala

CHENNAI: The State government was closely monitoring the spread of Nipah virus in Kerala and was taking all precautionary measures, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) said in an advisory, which was issued following the reports of Nipah cases in Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

Even though no Nipah virus case has been reported in Tamil Nadu so far, the public is advised to remain vigilant and follow basic safety measures, it said.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease that is transmitted to humans from fruits contaminated with bat saliva or by close contact with an infected person.

People should watch out for symptoms like fever, headache, vomiting, insomnia, shortness of breath, fainting, or seizures. If anyone develops such symptoms, especially after travelling to affected areas in Kerala or after coming into contact with a sick person, they should immediately go to the nearest government hospital, the advisory said.

The public is advised to avoid eating unwashed or fallen fruit. Fruits should be washed thoroughly before eating, and people should wash their hands with soap.

The DPH has instructed district health officers to monitor the preventive measures closely. In particular, the districts adjoining Kerala have been advised to pay special attention and take all necessary precautions. Medical teams in these districts were on standby to detect and respond to suspected cases, it said.

The government is taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease and there is no need to panic, added the release.