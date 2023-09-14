Nipah outbreak: Do not panic, says Ma Su

COIMBATORE: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said people in Tamil Nadu need not get scared over the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala as the health department has taken preventive measures.

Addressing the media in the Nilgiris, Subramanian said the health department has increased surveillance on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala interstate borders to prevent the spread of virus.

“Preventive measures have been taken in six districts including the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi, which share borders with the neighbouring state,” he said. Earlier, the Minister flagged off bus services from Gudalur to Wayanad in Kerala. He also said works are underway to build additional buildings for hospitals across Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore.

Meanwhile, the health department has gone on alert mode by stepping up checks in inter-state check posts in Coimbatore and the Nilgiris.

Medical teams were deployed round the clock to screen people coming from Kerala to Tamil Nadu through Walayar check-post.

On Wednesday, people coming by cars, buses and other vehicles were stopped and screened for symptoms like fever, drowsiness, respiratory trouble and disorientation.

“If anyone exhibits fever or other symptoms, they will be sent back after taking down their name and other details. Their information will be shared to our counterparts in Kerala,” said an official, adding that anyone with Nipah symptoms should approach a government hospital for treatment.

A demand has also been made out to the health department by people to screen passengers in railway stations as a large number of passengers travel by train between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.