NIOT to develop world’s first floating radar under ‘Mission Mausam’

CHENNAI: The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) will develop a pioneering floating radar system that will transform weather forecasting and cyclone prediction by capturing real-time atmospheric data from sea level to 12 kilometres above the ocean surface.

According to NIOT Director Balaji Ramakrishnan, the technology will be deployed under the Government of India’s ambitious “Mission Mausam” (Mission Monsoon) and will be the first-of-its-kind in the world. Unlike conventional radars that record data only from three metres above sea level, the indigenously designed floating radar will measure weather, cloud structure, heat, and rainfall patterns directly from sea level.

“This radar will capture the thickness of clouds, their altitude, and rain formation in real time, which will be crucial for predicting cyclones and storms with greater accuracy,” he told DT Next on the sidelines of the conclave on Marine Multi-Hazards Services for the Indian Coastline in Chennai.

Pointing out that the system will require far more power than traditional equipment, he said, “We will integrate advanced battery packs and solar panels to keep the system operational in the ocean environment.”

Mission Mausam will be a five-year programme spearheaded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), with NIOT, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) working jointly. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 20,000 crore for the mission, and the pilot operations have commenced during the current financial year (2025-26).

“The motto of the mission will be weather-ready preparedness. Conventional prediction models have limitations, particularly in tropical regions like India, where global models do not always work. Mission Mausam will bridge this gap through enhanced data collection and modelling tailored to our geography,” Balaji Ramakrishnan said.

He emphasised that India will need a robust, indigenous system to deal with the challenges of climate change and erratic weather. “The fundamental equations of forecasting are universal, but the parameters vary. What will work in the United States or Europe may not work here. We will require a customised model for tropical conditions, and Mission Mausam will provide the necessary data,” he noted.

The floating radar, once operational, will improve early warning systems for cyclones and heavy rainfall. By providing detailed atmospheric profiles from the ocean's surface upward, the technology will strengthen disaster preparedness along India's vulnerable coastline.

“Real-time data from this radar will allow us to track storms and cyclones more effectively. It will be a game changer in reducing the impact of extreme weather on coastal communities,” he said.

Alongside Mission Mausam, NIOT will also advance “Samudrayaan”, India's first manned deep-sea exploration project. The mission will send three researchers into the Indian Ocean for scientific studies.

“By mid-2026, the submersible will reach 500 metres depth, and by 2027, it will achieve 6,000 metres. This will enable exploration of deep-sea ecosystems and mineral resources,” he said.

Balaji Ramakrishnan further noted that although the technological challenges will be immense, the outcomes will be transformative. “With these missions, India will position itself at the forefront of oceanographic research and climate resilience,” he added.