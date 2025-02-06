Nine hospitalized in Madurai after eating grilled chicken, food samples sent for testing

MADURAI: Nine persons were taken ill after eating grilled chicken in a hotel at Sholavandan in Madurai district on Tuesday night. They were admitted to Government Hospital in Sholavandan with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea.

However, the condition of the patients is stable, said District Health Officer P Kumaraguruparan. Jeyaram Pandian, Designated Officer of the Food Safety Department, said that a team, after inspecting the hotel, lifted nine food samples and sent them to the microbiology lab in Madurai Medical College for testing.

The team also imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on the hotelier for unhygienic conditions and illegal possession of banned plastic bags.