Nine arrested TN fishermen return to Chennai from Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: Nine Tamilnadu fishermen who were arrested by the Srilankan Coast guards returned to Chennai on Thursday.

Nine fishermen from Rameshwaram went fishing to the sea last month and on June 6th when they were in the middle of the sea the fishermen were surrounded by the Srilankan coast guards and were arrested for crossing the border.

The families of arrested fishermen requested the Tamil Nadu CM to take steps to ensure their release.

Subsequently, CM requested the Prime minister and home ministry to take action. Later with the help of the Indian embassy in Srilanka, nine fishermen were released from prison.

The officials arranged the travel documents for the fishermen and they reached the Chennai airport on the Air India flight on Thursday morning. At the airport, they were welcomed by the officials from the fisheries department and transport was arranged to travel to their native villages.

Another 22 fishermen from Pudukkottai and Nagapatinam who were recently released by the Srilankan government are expected to reach Chennai in a day or two.