Nilgiris tourism takes a hit amid incessant rains

COIMBATORE: The continuous downpour over the last few days has strongly impacted the tourism sector in the Nilgiris during the peak season.

It’s a huge loss for tourist vehicle operators. “Torrential rains shattered our hope of making some money to meet our children's educational expenses as schools are set to reopen this academic year. Closure of all tourist spots for rains forced tourists to exit the hills and others to stay away from coming,” said S Govardhan, president of Nilgiris District Tourist Vehicles Welfare Association.

Over 7,000 families in the district depend on the 5,000-odd taxis and maxi cabs for their livelihood.

“It was okay to shut vulnerable tourist destinations under the control of the forest department. But the closure of the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in the heart of the town left us disappointed. It was indeed kept open even during harsher rains in the past,” said S Vinod Kumar, a tourist from Chennai.

Because of the rains, the 65th fruit show at Sims Park in Coonoor was cancelled on its final day on Monday. Similarly, the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) was closed for two days, while tourist spots under the control of the forest department, like Lambs Rock, Dolphin Nose, Catherine Falls, Doddabetta Viewpoint, Pine Forest, Pykkara Falls, and Avalanche, also remain closed.

Meanwhile, tourist vehicle owners rued that there was heavy crowding in the hills before the start of the rains. “It raises a doubt if the e-pass system was implemented properly. Traffic snarls were witnessed as in the previous years, and tourist places could not be reached on time. Tourists were frustrated by long waits in traffic. Better road infrastructure and parking facilities are the need of the hour,” said S Govardhan.

Torrential downpours led tourists to cancel their bookings for rooms in hotels and resorts, while those who had arrived also left in advance.

“The peak season may continue up to the first week of June. But rains accompanied by heavy winds led to multiple incidents of tree falls and played spoilsport with tourist arrivals,” said T Krishnaraj, past president of Nilgiris Hotel and Restaurants Association.