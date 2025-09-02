Nilgiris tea farmers want MSP for produce

CHENNAI: A delegation of small and marginal tea farmers from Nilgiris district, along with representatives of local farmers’ welfare associations, met Union Ministers of State L Murugan (Information and Broadcasting, Parliamentary Affairs) and Jitin Prasada (Commerce and Industry) in New Delhi on Monday and submitted a set of demands.

Executives from nine associations, including YBA, Nelikolu, and Nakkubetta, accompanied the farmers during the meeting. The delegation highlighted the difficulties faced by tea growers in the Nilgiris district and urged the Centre to announce a minimum support price for tea.

They also presented petitions outlining their long-pending concerns related to agriculture and the survival of small growers.

The farmers stressed that the absence of a support price has left them vulnerable to market fluctuations.