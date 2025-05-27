Nilgiris receives 94 cm rainfall in 4 days, TN to get more rains

CHENNAI: The Nilgiris received 94 cm rainfall over the past four days since the onset of the southwest monsoon. The conditions are favourable for the further advancement of the monsoon into more parts of the Bay of Bengal, and more rains are expected in the days to come, said the Regional Meteorological Centre.

The RMC announced that a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal under the influence of cyclonic circulation making the conditions favourable for more rains. Subsequently, the meteorological department had issued an orange alert to some districts in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai on Tuesday witnessed widespread rains in Nungambakkam, Egmore, Royapettah, Tondiarpet, Thiruvotriyur and adjacent areas. The sudden downpour took the public by surprise, affecting vehicular traffic for a few hours as rainwater clogged roads during the evening peak hours.

According to RMC, the southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka and the western districts of Tamil Nadu over the past two days. Heavy to very heavy rain poured over the Nilgiris and the ghats of Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari and Tirupur, it said.

RMC revealed that over the past four days, Avalanche (Nilgiris) received 94 cm rainfall, Upper Bhavani and Chinnakallar (Coimbatore) received 53 cm and 56 cm, respectively.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, a lower-pressure area formed over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast and the associated cyclonic circulation extended up to 7.6 km above the sea level tilting southwards, according to RMC’s weather bulletin.

The cyclonic circulation will slowly move north and become more marked during the next few hours, it said. Due to the weather pattern, heavy to very heavy rain will occur over the ghats of Coimbatore and Nilgiris until May 30 and southern districts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Theni, Tirupur and Dindigul will receive heavy rainfall, according to RMC.

Further, light to moderate rain is likely to occur over the isolated places of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during this week, said RMC.