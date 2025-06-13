Nilgiris on red alert for heavy rain; relief camps and helpline set up

CHENNAI: A red warning for heavy rain has been issued for the Nilgiris district for two days - June 14 and 16 (Saturday and Sunday) - while an orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rain in the ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari during the same period.

Following the red alert, national and state disaster relief teams have arrived in Coimbatore and the Nilgiris, dispatching crews to affected areas and intensifying precautionary measures across the district.

A total of 253 high-risk areas have been identified across the district. Zonal teams have been formed to monitor these areas and are on standby 24 hours a day.

The rainfall activity is due to yesterday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, now lying over north interior Karnataka and adjoining Telangana and Rayalaseema, tilting southwestwards with height. Its trough extends from the west-central Arabian Sea to south-coastal Odisha at 3.1 km above mean sea level, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Relief centers, precautionary measures in place

About 430 relief centers have been kept ready to accommodate affected people in case of emergencies. Residents living along riverbanks are advised to avoid nearby areas and move to the camps prepared by the district administration, if needed.

Officials from the Revenue Department, Police, Fire and Rescue Department, Electricity Department, and other departments have been directed to carry out rescue and relief operations immediately.

Equipment like sandbags are on hand to deal with landslides or fallen trees and clear disruptions. Low-lying areas have been advised to move to safer locations.

Control centers have been set up at town and municipality offices, with officers on duty 24 hours a day. A helpline number - 1077 - has been announced for people to report any damage caused by the rain.