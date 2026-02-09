Nilgiris: Frost spells doom for tea production

Tea growers say the unusually harsh frosting this season has damaged nearly half of the tea plantations in some pockets. “The impact has been far more severe than in previous years.

Earlier, farmers harvested an average of 400 to 500 kg of green tea leaves per acre in a month. Over the past two months of December and January, this has dropped drastically to around 100 kg per acre,” said C Manogaran, president of the Small Tea Producers Association of Nilgiris (SPANI). Last year, he noted, yields were relatively better at about 200 kg per acre during the same period.