Nilgiris awaits fresh bloom after dismal May, over 7 lakh flowering plants sown for second season

COIMBATORE: Planting for the much awaited second tourist season kicked off at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) and Sims Park in Coonoor.

After a disappointing peak tourist season in May, the Horticulture Department has taken up planting works to prepare the sprawling garden, hopeful of a better turnout for the second season, which usually starts in September each year. A drop in the recent drop in tourist arrivals was attributed to high entry charges and the e-pass system.

For the upcoming season, inca marigolds, French marigolds, asters, verbenas, lupines, calendulas, poppies, liliums, ageratums, chrysanthemums, helichrysums, saponarias and petunias were among the 60 varieties of flowering saplings planted in GBG. A total of five lakh saplings will be planted in the garden.

Similarly, 15,000 potted plants in 30 varieties including salvias, daisies, delphiniums, dahlias and anthuriums will adorn the gallery.

“The planting works are expected to get over by the end of this month. They will start to bloom from next month for the second season. In the next few days, flowering seeds will be sprinkled on the ground,” said an official.

In a new attempt, the Horticulture Department has also planned to display orchids grown in bamboo stems. Around 500 orchids are being nursed in bamboo stems. In an added attraction, around 1,500 potted cyclamen plants would be displayed during the season.

Similarly, planting works have been taken up in Sims Park in Coonoor. “For the second season, over 1.9 lakh flowering plants were to be planted in the park. Also, 75 flowering plants sourced from the US, Japan, France, Germany and the Netherlands are to be planted,” said an official.