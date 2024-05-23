Nilgiri Mountain Railway services between Mettupalayam and Ooty cancelled due to land slip

CHENNAI: Services of the Mettupalayam-Ooty NMR (Nilgiris Mountain Railway) have been cancelled on May 23 due to land slips between Kallar and Hillgrove railway stations.

A release issued by the Southern Railway (SR) said that mud and boulders have fallen over the rail line due to the land slip, obstructing traffic between the two aforesaid stations. Hence, the services of Train No. 06136 between Mettupalayam and Udagamandalam, scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 7.10 hrs, has been cancelled for May.

Train No. 06137 between Udagamandalam and Mettupalayam, scheduled to leave Udagamandalam at 14.00 hrs, has also been cancelled on Thursday.

Passengers of the cancelled trains are being offered a full refund of the ticket fare. Railway men are removing mud, boulders, and other obstructions from the rail line, and engineering works are being carried out to restore the rail track and train services, a SR release said.