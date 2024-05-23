Nilgiri Mountain Railway service resumes as rain subsides after 4 days

COIMBATORE: After four days, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) services between Mettupalayam and Ooty resumed on Wednesday.



The train service was suspended from May 18 after heavy rains that battered the hills triggered landslips along the NMR track near Hill Grove station. The tracks were damaged by the falling boulders.

Restoration works were carried out in full swing by removing the rocks and damaged railings were repaired under the supervision of engineers. As rains continued to pound the hills, there was some delay in the resumption of the heritage train.

Finally, the NMR began to run through the mountainous track on Wednesday much to the cheer of tourists.

The train started from Mettupalayam with around 180 passengers at 7.10 am. Because of the heavy crowd, many tourists returned disappointed as they were unable to get tickets.