Nilgiri Mountain Railway service cancelled as boulders fall on tracks

COIMBATORE: The Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train service between Mettupalayam and Udagamandalam has been cancelled on Wednesday as boulders fell on the railway track following heavy rains in The Nilgiris on Tuesday night.

Boulders have fallen across the mountain rail track between Hillgrove and Coonoor stations. The Mettupalayam to Udagamandalam train (train no 56136), scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 7.10 am and Udagamandalam to Mettupalayam train (train no.56137), scheduled to leave Udagamandalam at 2 pm has been cancelled. However, train services between Coonoor – Udagamandalam are being operated, said a statement.

Passengers of the cancelled train services will be given a full refund of the ticket fare. Railway personnel are engaged in restoration works despite the inclement weather and hostile terrain. Efforts are on to clear the track and restore traffic.