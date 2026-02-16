Night bird survey: Over 30 bird species recorded in Chennimalai

In Chennimalai, under the Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, bird enthusiasts, experts and forest department staff conducted a two-day survey using scientific methods such as line transect and point count. Common species recorded included the Indian peafowl and jungle babbler. Forest officials stated that a rare bird belonging to the ‘Iruvachi’ species was also sighted.

The teams used binoculars, data sheets and GPS devices to document bird movement, behaviour and flight paths during early morning and evening hours, when bird activity is high. Participants were instructed to avoid wearing bright clothing, refrain from using perfumes, and strictly avoid littering or touching wildlife.

Meanwhile, a census of night birds was conducted on Sunday from 6 am to afternoon in forest areas under the Anthiyur, Bargur and Thattakarai forest ranges. The exercise covered Varattupallam, Anthiyur Periya Eri, Ketti Samuthiram lake, Sathyapalayam lake, Thamaraikkarai lake and Maniyachi Pallam.