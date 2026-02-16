Night bird survey: Over 30 bird species recorded in Chennimalai

ERODE: More than 30 bird species were recorded in the Chennimalai forest area during a recent census, while over 20 rare species were documented in forest ranges under Anthiyur during a separate bird survey at night.
In Chennimalai, under the Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, bird enthusiasts, experts and forest department staff conducted a two-day survey using scientific methods such as line transect and point count. Common species recorded included the Indian peafowl and jungle babbler. Forest officials stated that a rare bird belonging to the ‘Iruvachi’ species was also sighted.
The teams used binoculars, data sheets and GPS devices to document bird movement, behaviour and flight paths during early morning and evening hours, when bird activity is high. Participants were instructed to avoid wearing bright clothing, refrain from using perfumes, and strictly avoid littering or touching wildlife.
Meanwhile, a census of night birds was conducted on Sunday from 6 am to afternoon in forest areas under the Anthiyur, Bargur and Thattakarai forest ranges. The exercise covered Varattupallam, Anthiyur Periya Eri, Ketti Samuthiram lake, Sathyapalayam lake, Thamaraikkarai lake and Maniyachi Pallam.
Forest department staff and volunteers formed more than 10 teams and observed birds using advanced binocular equipment. A blue bee-eater was sighted at Thamaraikkarai tank. In Varattupallam near Anthiyur, more than 20 rare species, including the blue-headed rock thrush and the crested serpent eagle, were recorded.
As some birds forage at night, automatic cameras have been installed at various locations in the forest area. The footage will be examined on Monday, forest department officials said.
Officials stated that the exercises highlight the biodiversity of the Chennimalai and Anthiyur forest regions and will serve as reference points for future conservation measures.