Nigerian held in Rs 1.15 cr online scam

COIMBATORE: A Nigerian national involved in a Rs 1.15 crore money-doubling scam in Bengaluru was arrested by police in Krishnagiri.

A police team led by Krishnagiri Taluk Inspector Manimaran on patrol spotted a car parked along the Hosur-Krishnagiri Road near the Krishnagiri toll gate around 1.30 am on Friday.

When the police team approached the car on suspicion, a person in the vehicle attempted to escape by speeding away. However, not to let him off, the police chased in their jeep and intercepted his car a short distance.

They took into custody a Nigerian national identified by police as Edward Ebam Idupor, 43. He claimed to be running an agency in Bengaluru and was bound for Kerala to visit his wife and daughter.

However, on suspicion, the police searched his car and found five phones, a laptop, seven bank passbooks, nine ATM cards, four passports, Rs 3.93 lakh and Euro currencies.

Inquiries revealed that he was wanted in an online money-doubling scam of Rs 1.15 crore and was searched by Bengaluru police. As the Krishnagiri police shared information of his arrest with their counterparts in the neighbouring state, the Bengaluru police arrived and took him into custody.