Nice diversionary bid, Anbumani mocks at State govt’s outreach

CHENNAI: Terming the chief minister MK Stalin’s meeting with some cleanliness workers as a staged event, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the state government for adopting double standards in the issue of the community.

In a statement, Anbumani alleged that the Chief Minister unleashed oppression against the workers, who were protesting for 12 days. “Now, he is disguising himself as the protector of the workers. It is condemnable that the Chief Sinister is taking a double standard on the issue pertaining to the people of the lower strata. The demands of the workers are simple and fair,” he said.

He added that the workers are demanding permanent jobs as they have been working for more than 10 years. “They are also requesting the government to avoid privatisation. As the Chief Minister considers handing over

Rs 2,300 crore to the private firm to conduct conservancy works in two zones is more important, but he does not fulfil the demands of the workers,” he alleged.

He said that the CM was hiding the tyranny against protesters with the announcement of schemes.