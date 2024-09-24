Begin typing your search...
NIA raids 12 locations in Tamil Nadu including Chennai and Kanniyakumari in Hizb-ut-Tahrir case
The raids, which began early this morning, focus on areas in Chennai such as multiple locations linked to people allegedly involved in recruitment for banned terror organisations
CHENNAI: National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Tuesday initiated searches across 12 locations in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Pudukkottai, and Kanniyakumari in connection with the Hizb-ut-Tahrir case, according to Daily Thanthi.
