    NIA raids 12 locations in Tamil Nadu including Chennai and Kanniyakumari in Hizb-ut-Tahrir case

    The raids, which began early this morning, focus on areas in Chennai such as multiple locations linked to people allegedly involved in recruitment for banned terror organisations

    24 Sep 2024
    File photo

    CHENNAI: National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Tuesday initiated searches across 12 locations in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Pudukkottai, and Kanniyakumari in connection with the Hizb-ut-Tahrir case, according to Daily Thanthi.

    The raids, which began early this morning, focus on areas in Chennai such as multiple locations linked to people allegedly involved in recruitment for banned terror organisations.

