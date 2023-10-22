NIA nabs absconding suspect from Theni in human trafficking case involving Lankans

CHENNAI: National Investigation Agency on Sunday arrested one Mohamed Imran Khan alias Haja Najerbheeden (39), from Theni in connection with the Sri Lankan human trafficking case.

The Absconder Tracking Team (ATT) of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Bengaluru, apprehended the suspect from an undisclosed location in Theni District.

The arrest is is follow up of a case of arrest of over 60 Lankans in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in November 2021.

Those arrested Lankans were illegally staying in India after they reached this country two months ago on their way to travel to Canada using illegal boats. As many as seven agents were also arrested at that time. The case was later taken over by NIA.

Imran Khan who was arrested on Sunday is believed to be a key player in the human trafficking case.

During preliminary investigations, accused Imran Khan, resident of Ramanathapuram was revealed as a notorious smuggler with a long-standing history of illegal activities in the region.

He was a fugitive wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies for his involvement in various illicit operations.

It has been revealed that Imran Khan, in collaboration with a Sri Lankan national, Eesan, formerly associated with the LTTE, devised a plan to illegally transport number of Sri Lankan nationals from their home country to various locations within Tamil Nadu.

They lured these individuals with false promises, including the prospect of obtaining legitimate documentation for emigration to Canada and securing employment opportunities. The accused Imran Khan, along with other co-accused, trafficked Sri Lankan nationals to various locations in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Investigations revealed that Imran Khan is a pivotal figure in a broader conspiracy involving international human trafficking.

He acted as the main conduit responsible for transporting Sri Lankan nationals from their home country to India and subsequently to other nations.

NIA had filed a preliminary chargesheet against five Indian accused individuals in this case, namely Dhinakaran aka Ayya, Kasi Viswanathan, Rasool, Satham Ushen, and Abdul Muheetu. T

o date, a total of 13 suspects have been arraigned in the case by the NIA.