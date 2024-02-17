NIA files chargesheet against Kollywood production executive in LTTE revival case

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against one more accused in a case, a former production executive in Kollywood, related to the revival of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Sri Lanka and India.



According to an official statement, A Lingam alias Adilingam is the 14th accused to be charge-sheeted in the case in which 16 accused have been arraigned so far.

Adilingam has been charged with conspiring and acting to revive the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) through illegal trade in narcotic drugs and arms.

"Adilingam had also acted as an agent for collection of hawala money obtained from the sale of narcotic drugs which were being further distributed to promote LTTE activities," the statement said.

In the supplementary chargesheet filed before the Special Court for bomb blast cases, Poonamallee, NIA has elaborated on the role of Adilingam in the conspiracy.

He was working as a production executive in the Tamil film industry while he was clandestinely working as a key operative of LTTE leaders and drug traffickers including Gunasekaran and his son, Thilipan, both Sri Lankan citizens.

On June 15 last year, the NIA had filed a chargesheet before the special court against 13 accused for 'hatching conspiracies' in various parts of the state to carry out 'terrorist activities and drug trafficking' in the territorial waters of the Indian Ocean.

NIA Kochi branch took over investigations following the seizure of a huge consignment intercepted by Indian agencies in 2021 in which around 300 kgs of heroin, five AK-46 rifles, and 1000 rounds of Pakistan-made ammunition were seized.