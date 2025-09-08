Begin typing your search...
NIA conducts raids nationwide, arrests Bihar youth from Thoothukudi
These raids were part of NIA's nationwide exercise in connection with a terror conspiracy case.
CHENNAI: In a surprise raid, NIA officials arrested a Bihari youth from Thoothukudi's Thalamuthu Nagar for alleged links with a terror organisation.
According to Thanthi TV, these raids were part of NIA's nationwide exercise in connection with a terror conspiracy case. Raids are under way at 22 places across the country.
Further details are awaited.
