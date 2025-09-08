NIA conducts raids nationwide, arrests Bihar youth from Thoothukudi

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Sept 2025 11:49 AM IST
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: In a surprise raid, NIA officials arrested a Bihari youth from Thoothukudi's Thalamuthu Nagar for alleged links with a terror organisation.

    According to Thanthi TV, these raids were part of NIA's nationwide exercise in connection with a terror conspiracy case. Raids are under way at 22 places across the country.

    Further details are awaited.

    ThoothukudiNIA offcialsArrest
    Online Desk

