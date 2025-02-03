Begin typing your search...

    NIA conducts raid at Baba Fakruddin's house in Mannargudi

    The raid began early this morning and is still in progress.

    NIA conducts raid at Baba Fakruddins house in Mannargudi
    Visual from the spot

    CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials are conducting a raid at the residence of Baba Fakruddin on Asath Street in Mannargudi, Tiruvarur district on Monday.

    As per a Maalaimalar report, he is suspected to be a supporter of the banned Khilafat Movement. The raid began early this morning and is still in progress.

    It is noteworthy that the NIA had previously raided Baba Fakruddin's residence in 2022.

