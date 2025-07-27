NIA chargesheets TN man in ISIS radicalisation case

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted an accused from Mayiladuthurai, whom they alleged was a key perpetrator in an ISIS radicalisation and conspiracy case that the central agency is probing.

The accused, A Alfasith from Mayiladuthurai, has been chargesheeted under Sections 153A and 505 of IPC, and sections 13 and 39 of UA (P) Act before the NIA Special Court, Poonamallee, an official release from the NIA stated.

Alfasith, the agency said, was closely associated with radicalised Islamists and die-hard supporters of ISIS, including Mohemmed Ashik and Sathik Batcha, who were involved in several terror-related cases in Tamil Nadu.

Sufficient evidence was found establishing that Alfasith and his associates circulated incriminating ISIS-related videos, documents, and images through social media platforms, targeting hundreds of young Muslim boys.

"They had created several WhatsApp and Telegram groups, such as ‘Islamic State’ and ‘Black Flag Soldiers’, to promote unlawful activities threatening the unity, security, and communal harmony of the country," the release stated.

Investigations further revealed that Alfasith followed the activities of the global terrorist group ISIS, and had downloaded incriminating videos and documents from the ISIS-operated Telegram Channel 'nashida33' ("Al Wala Val Baro").

The agency said it was continuing with its investigation to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the case.