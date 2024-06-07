NIA attaches property of PFI member in high-profile Coimbatore murder case

CHENNAI: NIA on Friday said that it has attached the property of a member of Popular Front of India (PFI) involved in the 2016 murder of a Hindu outfit leader in Coimbatore.

The property of accused Subair has been attached on ordersof the NIA Special Court, Poonamallee, Chennai, said a NIA press note.Subair, along with other co-accused, all members of theproscribed PFI, were involved in the killing of C. Sasikumar, Spokesperson, Hindu Front, Coimbatore.

NIA, which has already chargesheeted all five accused in the case, found during investigation that Subair had, in the year 2020, transferredhis property, purchased in 2012, to his mother via a gift settlement deed.Since the transfer took place after the commission of the crime and post filingof the chargesheet, it was seen by NIA as an attempt to thwart legal actionagainst Subair.

In 2023, NIA filed a petition seeking attachment and forfeitureof the said property under section of UA (P) Act.

The special court, seeingmerit in the application, ordered the attachment.

Sasikumar was hacked with lethal weapons while he was returninghome from his party office on his two-wheeler on 22 September 2016. Theaccused, Saddam Hussain, Subair, Mubarak and Rafiqul Hassan, had attacked thevictim in front of Chakra Vinayaka Temple in Coimbatore.

NIA, Which took up the case, found that the conspiracy washatched by accused PFI members.