NIA attaches property in HuT terror conspiracy case

CHENNAI:The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached a property belonging to an arrested accused belonging to the banned Hizb ut Tahrir (HuT) in an ongoing conspiracy case based in Tamil Nadu.

The attached property, located on Gandhiji Road, Thanjavur, is owned by Bava Bahrudeen @ Mannai Bava. It was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Investigations revealed that the land, originally owned by the Hazarat Sams Manssor Peer Avuliya Dargah Trust Board, had been informally 'sold' to Bahrudeen without formal registration. According to the NIA, Bava Bahrudeen and his co-accused have been utilising this property for HuT activities since 2015. The agency alleges the site was used for clandestine indoctrination, recruitment drives, and radicalisation sessions through secret classes.

Furthermore, the NIA states that the accused organised 'Khilafah Exhibitions' at the property, showcasing the military strength of Islamic nations such as Egypt, Iran, Turkey, and Pakistan. This action stems from an NIA case, which involves a conspiracy by self-styled office-bearers of the banned HuT. The case focuses on their efforts to promote HuT's extremist ideology and enforce a constitution written by its founder, Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani, aimed at establishing an Islamic Caliphate in India. The accused allegedly conducted secret 'Bayaans' (religious sermons) to radicalise youth, seeking military support ('Nusra') from forces hostile to India with the ultimate goal of overthrowing the country's democratically elected government.