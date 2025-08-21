NIA arrests man in Kodaikanal in connection with PMK functionary’s murder

MADURAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Imthathullah, who runs a biryani shop in Kodaikanal of Dindigul district, on Wednesday.

The arrest was made in connection with the murder of PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi) functionary Ramalingam in Thanjavur in February, 2019. Imthathullah was charged with harbouring an accused in the murder case, sources said.

The sleuths attached to the NIA conducted searches at eight locations in Dindigul district.

Earlier, amidst police presence, the NIA searched the house of Sheikh Abdullah, district treasurer of SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) at Jinna Nagar in Begampur.

Condemning the NIA for the search operation, the cadres of SDPI lodged a protest at the locality, sources said.

Subsequently, the sleuths launched a search operation in the houses of Yousuf at Oddanchatram and Umar at Batlagundu in Dindigul district to find any incriminating evidence related to the case.

In Tenkasi district, the NIA sleuths continued their pursuit and checks were conducted in a house of Mohammed Ali at Pettai in Kadayanallur.

Ali, who is employed abroad, was a functionary of the banned Popular Front of India. The sleuths questioned the inmates of the house. The search in the house lasted for over three hours, sources said.