NIA arrests key accused in Hizb-ut-Tharir case from Bengaluru

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested Jaleel Aziz Ahmed, a key accused in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tharir case at the Bengaluru International Airport when he attempted to flee abroad. NIA had registered a case against six persons for attempts to radicalise youth and establish an Islamic caliphate in India.

As per NIA investigations, Aziz Ahmed had conducted secret Bayaans, where many participants, particularly gullible youth, were radicalised with ideologies of Hizb-ut-Tharir, which seeks military assistance (Nusra) from forces inimical to India to achieve its nefarious goal.

Aziz Ahamed was found to be one of the chief initiators in conducting secret Bayaans, NIA said. DT Next had reported first in May on the arrest of three persons including a City college professor- alleged members of the international organisation Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT)- by the cyber crime wing of the City police who were tracking the activities of the well-educated man who has been waging a struggle to establish a global Caliphate. Three more were arrested later.

The case was eventually taken over by the NIA. HuT is an international Islamic fundamentalist political organisation, which is aiming for the re-establishment of a Caliphate ruled by the Sharia system. It was founded seven decades ago, around 30 years after the last Caliphate was liquidated along with the Ottoman Empire in 1924 following World War I and Mustafa Kemal Ataturk came to power.