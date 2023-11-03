NIA arrests 15th accused in ISIS-inspired Coimbatore bomb blast case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said it has arrested the 15th accused in the ISIS-inspired car bomb blast case in Coimbatore, in which a suicide bomber was killed when his vehicle laden with Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded.

This case was initially registered by the Ukkadam Police Station in Coimbatore city and subsequently handed over to the NIA, which officially re-registered it on October 27 last year.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Tahanaseer, a resident of Coimbatore.

NIA said that Tahanaseer conspired with other accused persons Jamesha Mubeen, the suicide bomber, and Mohammed Thoufeek to commit the terror attack, which took place in front of the ancient Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil temple at Eswaran Kovil street, Ukkadam in Coimbatore on October 23 last year.

The vehicle carrying the IED was being driven by the deceased accused, Jamesha Mubeen, with whom both Tahanaseer and Mohammed Thoufeeq were closely associated, said the NIA.

"Investigations revealed that Tahanaseer and Thoufeeq had visited the residence of Jamesha Mubeen, exactly one week prior to the attack, during which they conspired to carry out the act of terror. Scrutiny of Tahanaseer's digital device also revealed that he was in possession of ISIS-inspired literature and had deliberately attempted to cover his tracks by deleting the incriminating material, by employing specific mobile-based application software and apps following the terror incident, in an apparent bid to evade the attention of law enforcement agencies," said the anti-terror agency.

Investigations uncovered that the deceased accused, Jamesha Mubeen, was deeply inspired and motivated by the radical ISIS ideology, the agency said.

Jamesha Mubeen, prior to carrying out the terror attack, had sworn allegiance by giving "bayath" to Abu-Al-Hasan Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi, the self-proclaimed Caliphate of ISIS at the time, said the NIA.

The NIA had previously filed two separate chargesheets in the instant case on April 20 and June 2 this year, before the NIA court at Poonamallee in Chennai against 11 suspects.