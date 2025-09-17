NHAI’s low tariff plea for high mast lights in Tiruchy bypass shot down

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Ombudsman (TNEO) has dismissed an appeal made by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) seeking a lower electricity tariff for high mast lights installed along the Tiruchy bypass on National Highway 67.

In the order dated September 15, 2025, Electricity Ombudsman N Kannan upheld an earlier decision of the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum of the Tiruchy Electricity Distribution Circle that refused to reclassify the service connection from the existing LT-V (Commercial) category to the subsidised LT II-A slab meant for public lighting provided by local bodies.

Deputy general manager and project director of NHAI’s Karaikudi office, B Arun Prasad, had argued that the lighting was exclusively for public safety and therefore eligible for the same tariff as municipal street lights and village panchayat installations.

He cited an internal policy circular from the NHAI headquarters and pointed to a similar case in the Sivagangai district, where an application for reclassification had been entertained.

The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) officials countered that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (TNERC) Tariff Order No. 6 of 2024 clearly restricts LT II-A to public lighting and water supply provided by State government departments or local bodies, including the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. As a central agency constituted under a separate statute, NHAI did not qualify, they said.

Agreeing with this view, the Ombudsman ruled that the service connection "does not fall under the categories eligible for LT II-A" and therefore must remain under Tariff V, the default category for services outside specific low-tension classifications.

While rejecting the appeal, the order noted that any ambiguity in the tariff order could be referred to the TNERC for clarification, leaving NHAI free to seek further guidance from the Commission.

Tariff Details

LT-V (Miscellaneous/General Purpose):

Energy Charges:

Upto 100 units: Rs 6.45/unit

Upto 500 units*: Rs 10.15/unit

Above 500 units**: Rs 10.45/unit

(*, **From 1st unit onwards)

Fixed charges:

0 to 50 kW: Rs 220/kW

Above 50 to 112 kW: Rs 664/kW

Above 112 kW (CT Service): Rs 608/kW/Month

Peak charges: 25% extra will be billed on energy consumed during 6 am to 10 and 6 pm to 10 pm; 5 per cent reduction on energy charges for consumption during 10 pm to 5 am;

LT-2A (Public Lighting/Water Supply provided by govt/local body):

Energy Charges: Rs 8.80/unit

Fixed charges: Rs 220/kW