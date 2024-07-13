NHAI to study four-laning of three highway stretches in south and central Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) on doubling the two-lane National Highway stretches of Dindigul - Theni - Kumili section, Tiruchy - Karaikudi section and Nagapattinam - Thanjavur section, together running to 292 km.

The longest of the three is the 131-km Dindigul -Theni - Kumili two-lane section of NH 183. Interestingly, it took the NHAI nearly a decade to complete the two-laning work in 2020. The Rs 280 crore two-laning work on the section was taken up in 2011. Once widened into four lanes, it would reduce travel time and offer better connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The 81-km-long road from Tiruchy to Karaikudi was widened as a two-way stretch with paved shoulders and culverts about 13 years ago. The section was initially planned to be made a four-lane highway and 60 per cent of the land identified for the project was acquired. However, the volume of traffic did not support the proposal at the time, NHAI sources said.

This stretch offers connectivity to Rameswaram, Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi, Karaikudi, Devakottai and Sivaganga, apart from interior towns and coastal towns.

The long delay in widening the 77-km-long Nagapattinam - Thanjavur section of NH83 has triggered a huge public outcry in the delta districts for several years. After acquiring land for four-laning works, the NHAI decided to widen the section into a two-lane stretch with paved shoulder for Rs 396 crore. The work was completed and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run to the Lok Sabha polls this year.

A senior NHAI official said a consultant would be soon appointed to prepare the DPR. After the detailed report is prepared, the four-laning works would be taken up as soon as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways sanctions funds, the official added.

ON TRACK