NGT tells Coimbatore Corporation: ‘Ensure GPS tracking of sewage tankers to prevent sewage dumping in lakes’

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to ensure 100% GPS tracking of sewage lorries within 3 months to prevent dumping into waterbodies.

While hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the operation of a sewage treatment plant (STP) near Ukkadam Lake in Coimbatore, the bench comprising judicial member Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati directed the civic body to comply with all directions issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and remain vigilant to prevent the recurrence of any future complaints.

“The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation shall ensure 100% GPS tracking for sewage tanker lorries within three months. Upgradation of the oil-water separator and improvement of effluent treatment systems shall be completed within six months,” the order said.

Also, direction has been issued to discontinue the practice of storing sludge, grit or plastic waste in open and handling and disposal of such materials shall be carried out strictly in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Meanwhile, inspections conducted by the TNPCB at the Ukkadam STP found out that the facility was not operating at full capacity, with operations hampered by the discharge of oil-laden wastewater. “Additionally, unauthorised sewage/effluent was being brought in by tanker lorries and discharged at the collection point, leading to untreated or partially treated sewage entering natural watercourses (odai). Further, the plastic waste, fine grits, and bio-sludge were stored within the premises in open areas, contrary to prescribed waste management practices,” the bench noted.

The Corporation submitted that around 50% of all sewage transportation vehicles have been equipped with GPS tracking devices and violators are penalised. Uninterrupted power supply to the STP has also been assured to ensure continuous operation.

Noting that the civic body is removing 800 kg of sludge from the Ukkadam STP, the bench emphasised that the sludge should undergo scientific analysis to determine the presence of heavy metals and other harmful constituents. “Only if the results conform to the permissible limits prescribed under applicable environmental standards, the sludge shall be used as manure,” the order stated.