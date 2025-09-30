NGT suspends all construction around Pallikaranai marsh as part of urban conservation

CHENNAI: In a landmark move that aims at urban conservation, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered an immediate stop to all construction planning and approvals in and around the Pallikaranai marshland.

According to a report in The Times of India, the city’s last largest wetland, which was once sprawling over 6000 hectares has now been reduced to just 1200 hectares. In a haste to conserve what little is left of the marsh, the tribunal is taking rapid action to suspend construction around it.

The NGT has directed top agencies including the CMDA, the Greater Chennai Corporation and the state wetland authority to put a hold on all building permissions until the wetland’s exact boundaries and buffer zones are demarcated and integrated into the city’s plan. The bench also stressed on the importance of protecting the marsh to reduce urban flooding and maintaining the ecological balance in the city.

It may be noted that the Pallikaranai marsh also serves as a vital stormwater sink, with 50 inlets channeling water into it from southern Chennai, including a network of lakes in Pallavaram and catchments along the OMR stretch.

Experts have recommended the deepening of a reclaimed 100-acre section that once functioned as a dump yard but had later undergone biomining.

Though more than 70 percent of the old waste has been removed, the site continues to receive fresh waste. In an effort to prevent this from continuing, the GCC has plans to set up composting and waste-to-energy facilities.

Apart from this, encroachments remain another major issue owing to which specialists have called for bringing the wetland under stringent legal protection that would criminalize trespassing. Following this, the state government has already started to put up boundary walls that allow natural water flow while demarcating the marsh.

To emphasise the seriousness of the matter, a dedicated committee has also been formed to oversee that all the agencies comply with the orders of the tribunal. Similarly, efforts are on to clear the spread of water hyacinth, which has reduced water-holding capacity.