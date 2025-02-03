NGT orders removal of underwater sewage pipes from Puducherry coast, directs govt to compensate affected fishermen

CHENNAI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the Puducherry government to remove the sewage pipes that have been laid underwater along the coast with immediate effect.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the order comes in response to a petition filed by environmental activists and fishermen alleging that the sewage pipes, laid by a private factory in Kalapet, were causing significant pollution and loss for the fishermen as their fishing nets were getting entangled in the pipes.

A team of scuba divers conducted an underwater survey of the area and helped experts to submit a report giving details about the sewage pipes and associated concrete structures, which were causing damage to the marine ecosystem.

Following this, the NGT ordered the Puducherry government to remove the sewage pipes and other concrete structures within three months. It also directed the government to provide compensation to fishermen who had suffered losses due to the damage of their nets.

The tribunal has requested the government to submit a report in connection with this by April 7, detailing the actions taken to resolve the issue.