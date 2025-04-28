NGT notices to WRD on Chembarambakkam lake pollution

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Water Resources Department (WRD) and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) pertaining to the letting of sewage into Chembarambakkam Lake, which is one of the drinking water sources for the city.

Taking a suo motu case based on news reports, the bench comprising judicial member Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati also directed the SIPCOT Irungattukottai Manufacturers Association to file their reply before the next date of hearing, which is July 14.

As per the news reports, sewage water from nearby residential areas and the Irungattukottai SIPCOT is entering the lake through canals thus polluting it.

Apart from taking up the Chembarambakkam lake issue, the Tribunal also issued notice to the department of municipal administration and water supply (MAWS department), TNPCB and Greater Chennai Corporation pertaining to persisting issues in handling garbage in Chennai and reclamation of Perungudi and Kodungaiyur dumping yards. It may be noted that the civic body has proposed a waste-to-energy incineration plant in Kodungaiyur which is being opposed by the residents.

Separate notices have been issued to MAWS department and TNPCB relating to the dumping of garbage near a temple in Kattupakkam near Poonamallee. Directions have been issued to the authorities to file their replies before July 15.