NGT issues notice to authorities over Chennai lake pollution

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has sought replies from the regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and others over the issue of pollution in a Chennai lake.

The green body had taken suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report on the issue related to a lake near Perumal Koil Street off the Velachery 100-feet road in Chennai.

The report indicated that the water body had turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and was covered in algae, sewage, and filth.

On June 5, a bench of judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "The article mentions that people in the 50-odd houses and nearby areas are living with the stench, and residents blame the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board for the lake's deteriorated state."

The bench noted that the news report had quoted the residents as claiming that unplugged sewage pipelines laid inside the water body caused the stench, and that it also mentioned that a corporation worker, while engaged in garbage clearing, confirmed the presence of four pipes discharging sewage directly into the lake.

The tribunal said the incident attracted provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

The tribunal impleaded as parties or respondents the Chennai regional office of the MoEFCC, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation.

"Let notice be issued to the respondents for filing their response/reply," the tribunal said, posting the matter on August 7 before the southern zonal bench in Chennai for further proceedings.