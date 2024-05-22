NGT imposes Rs 5 crore penalty on CPCL for Nagapattinam oil leak

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs 5 Crore against Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) for an oil leak incident in Nagapattinam.

The oil spill incident occurred in March 2023.

Hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the incident, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati pronounced the judgement.

In March 2023, several litres of crude oil leaked into the sea from a ruptured pipeline of the Cauvery Basin Refinery belonging to the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) in Nagapattinam.

The incident led to severe pollution in the nearby area and resulted in death of fish.

Similarly, the NGT is hearing another case pertaining to the CPCL oil leak in Ennore.