NGT directs TNPCB to penalise private hospitals for dumping biomedical waste

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to impose penalties against two private hospitals for dumping biomedical waste at Pallavaram Lake.

While hearing a suo motu case on the dumping of biomedical waste reportedly by two private hospitals located in and around the city, the bench comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Satyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati also directed TNPCB to collect the amount spent to remove and transport the dumped biomedical waste.

It may be noted that soon after the complaints of dumping, TNPCB cleared the waste and sent it to a processing centre.

Moreover, the two private hospitals paid a penalty of Rs 5 lakh each after the Tambaram Corporation had sent notices to two private hospitals.

During the earlier hearing, the bench observed that the TNPCB should respond whenever such news reports appear instead of waiting for the Tribunal to issue orders.

Tambaram Corporation also filed a police complaint against the hospitals and an FIR has been filed.

According to the news report, based on which the Tribunal took up suo motu case, unknown persons dumped around 5 tonnes of medical waste along the compound wall of the lake during the wee hours of September 24.

Based on the information, Tambaram Corporation officials and TNPCB inspected the site.