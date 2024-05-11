NGT directs Southern bench to hear Virudhunagar quarry blast case

CHENNAI: The Principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the southern bench to hear a suo motu case pertaining to a blast in an explosive storage unit in a stone quarry in Virudhunagar.

The incident claimed the lives of three persons on May 1.

Pointing to a news report about the incident, the Principal Bench observed that bodies of the deceased were ripped apart and parts of the body were found strewn around some 200 metres away from the explosion site near RSR Blue Metal Quarry.

"The impact of the blast was felt in several houses in the village. The news item states that the angry villagers had blocked the Madurai - Thoothukudi Highway complaining about the lackadaisical attitude of the officials in allowing the stone quarry to operate despite several complaints, " the bench observed.

While noting substantial issues relating to compliance of the environmental norms, the Principal bench impleaded Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Virudhunagar district collector.

Directions have been issued to issue notices to the authorities concerned and they have been directed to file their responses to the Tribunal at least one week before the next hearing.

"Since the matter relates to the Southern Zonal Bench of the Tribunal, therefore, the OA (Original Application) is transferred to the Southern Zonal Bench, Chennai for appropriate further action. Let the original record of the OA be transferred to the Southern Zonal Bench, Chennai," the Principal Bench ordered.

The Southern Bench will hear the case on July 12.