NGT directs coastal management authority to take action on illegal constructions

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) to file its action taken report on illegal constructions in Old Karikattukuppam beach in Chengalpattu district.

Taking up a suo motu case based on news reports pertaining the CRZ (coastal regulation zone) violations in Old Karikattukuppam, the bench comprising judicial member Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati observed asked the authority how could it shut its eyes on such violations.

Meanwhile, the counsel appearing for TNSCZMA informed the bench that a team of officials including Chengalpattu district collector, member secretary of district coastal zone management authority, revenue officials and DTCP (Directorate of Town and Country Planning) officials inspected the site on April 15 and the administration is in the process of issuing notices to the violating buildings.

Accepting the explanation, the bench directed the authority to take action against the violations and file action taken reports before June 4.