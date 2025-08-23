NGT directs Chief Secretary to ensure funds to remove Kakka Aazhi from Ennore

CHENNAI: Following the submission made by the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority (TNSWA) against the delay in allocation of funds by Water Resources Department (WRD) to commence removal of invasive Kakka Aazhi (Charru Mussel) from Ennore Creek and Kosasthalaiyar River, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the state chief secretary to ensure the sanction of the required funds.

While hearing the case pertaining to the ecological degradation due to the invasive species, the bench comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Afroz Ahmad directed the Chief Secretary to step into the matter and ensure sanction of the proposed funds, at least in instalments, so that the dredging work may be commenced without further delay. "We direct the authorities to ensure that once the work is commenced, it should be carried on seamlessly," the order added.

The bench also observed that in the earlier order, it was recorded that the work would commence upon the sanction of funds. However, even after the lapse of three weeks, it is now reported that the funds have not been sanctioned, resulting in the work not being commenced.

Earlier, in its report, the Authority informed the Tribunal that based on an earlier order of the Tribunal, the chief secretary has directed the chief engineer of water resources department (WRD) immediately commence the dredging works in Kattupalli, Puzhuthivakkam and Athipattu to remove the mussels in consultation with the TNSWA.

Following the direction, the WRD prepared a proposal for Rs. 90 Crore for dredging work and forwarded it to the department secretary. The Authority has followed up on the proposal for allocation of funds required for dredging work and a letter has been sent to the WRD secretary dated August 7. but the reply is awaited from WRD, the Authority said.

"It is pertinent to clarify that since the WRD is the competent department concerning the Ennore Creek, the said funding proposal was prepared by the WRD, and not by the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority," it added.

The report also stated that the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare has not come forward to coordinate with the Water Resources Department for carrying out the dredging work.