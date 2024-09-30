NGOs working with LGBTQIA+/trans persons must register with Commissionerate of Social Welfare: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The non-governmental organisations (NGOs) including community-based groups working for the rights and welfare of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans gender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual (LGBTQIA+) members, who wish to register with the State government, have been directed to approach the Commissionerate of Social Welfare.

The department, in turn, will furnish the details of the NGOs to the Madras High Court, which will initiate the process of registration.

In the recent hearing, MHC has observed that a substantial number of non-profits have been registered with the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), the nodal ministry, which has been compiling the list of NGOs and Community-based Organisation (CBOs). The work was carried out after the notification was issued by the department after the High Court directed the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to enlist non-profits, including community-based groups that have sufficient expertise in handling the issues faced by the LGBTQIA+ community.

So far, 180 NGO/CBOs have been registered, out of which 8 are in Tamil Nadu, as per an official at the social welfare department.

Meanwhile, the State government is likely to release a draft policy in the next three months, formulated for LGBTQIA+ community members and trans persons and intersex in the State. The policy will be made public, and seek suggestions and recommendations for members of LGBTQIA+ community and other stakeholders. The policy, along with the Tamil Nadu Social Welfare department, had been formulated by a 11-member committee, composed of different people in the spectrum.