NGO urges TN govt to form separate welfare board for HIV patients

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Networking People with AIDS (TNNPWA) on Tuesday urged the State government to set up a separate welfare board for people with HIV/AIDS in TN.

“Like the separate welfare board function for transgender community, the HIV community should also be supported with a separate board. The number of HIV infected is more than the number of trans persons,” said G Karunanidhi, founder, TNNPWA.

With the financial assistance of the health department and TN State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS), TN has around 34 drop-in centres. “However, funding is low, and workers get a monthly aid of Rs 8,500, which is not sufficient,” said Karunanidhi.

Since April 2004, ART medicine for HIV has been provided free of charge to people in government hospitals. “However, more than 10 ART combination drug centres in Rasipuram, Tiruchengode and Palani have been functioning without doctors for more than two years. New doctors should be appointed to these centres at the earliest,” he added.