NGO appeals to end kids’ presence in events, seeks spl probe

CHENNAI: Pointing out to the death of kids in the Karur tragedy, a child rights body has urged the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNSCPCR) to conduct an inquiry and frame guidelines.

The civic body, Child Alert Alliance (CAA), appealed to the TNSCPCR to intervene and prevent such violations in the future. P Raja Gopal, advocate and general secretary of CAA, called for a thorough and independent inquiry into the circumstances that led to the children’s deaths.

The organisation also urged the Commission to hold both the organisers and the officials concerned accountable, and to frame clear rules and guidelines to regulate or prohibit the participation of children in political events and rallies. It also asked for the monitoring of such events.