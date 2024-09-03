Neyveli Lignite Corpn making profits by exploiting temp staff: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss alleged that the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) has been exploiting temporary workers for more than 25 years, even though it is making a windfall through increased profits.

In a statement, the senior leader said that NLC is making profits not because of its operational excellence but by exploiting the workers. “NLC has grown into a Navratna industry. In 2023-2024, NLC realised a profit of Rs 1,846 crore after tax deduction. During the present fiscal year, it has accrued Rs 559.42 crore in profit till June. Despite making huge profits, NLC refuses to provide fundamental rights to its temporary employees,” he said.

Ramadoss alleged that NLC is paying lower salaries to the temporary workers and denies retirement benefits. “A few years ago, around 21,000 workers were working in NLC, out of which 3,000 were temporary contract workers. But, the overall labourer headcount has come down to 16,000 as 5,000 posts have been scrapped. On the other hand, the number of temporary workers has increased to 10,000 from 3,000,” he claimed.

Saying that around 1,000 permanent employees retire every year, Ramadoss said that all the temporary workers could have been given permanent jobs. In a separate statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss pointed out that the paddy procurement in the state has reduced to 34.96 lakh tonnes from the earlier 44.22 lakh tonnes. He slammed a reduced paddy procurement target of 50 lakh tonnes