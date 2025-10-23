Next heavy rain on Sunday for Chennai region

CHENNAI: After heavy rains lashed the city and its neighbours for the last few days, an upper air cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining south Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger heavy rains from October 26 (Sunday).

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on Friday. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villuppuram, and at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, and Puducherry on Sunday. Heavy rains are likely to continue till October 28 (Tuesday), except at Villupuram and Puducherry.

Light to moderate rains with thunderstorms and lightning are likely in a few pockets in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry areas.

The city will receive one or two light to moderate spells on Friday with thunderstorms and lightning in some areas.

The weather bulletin noted that the well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the TN coast moved northwestwards and weakened into a low-pressure area, and lies over the north interior Tamil Nadu and south interior Karnataka on the morning of October 23 (Thursday). "It is likely to continue moving west-northwestwards across south Karnataka and emerge over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours," said the weather bulletin.

It also elaborated that the depression over the southeast Arabian Sea moved slowly northeastwards and lay centred at 8.30 am on Thursday, over the same region, about 560 km west-southwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep) and 910 km southwest of Goa's Panjim. It is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards across the southeast Arabian Sea towards the Eastcentral Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the TN coast, Andhra Pradesh coast, and over the areas of the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin till October 27.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea areas during the above-mentioned period. Also, fishermen out at sea were advised to return to the coast by Friday evening (October 24).

In Tamil Nadu, the most amount of rainfall was recorded at Arakkonam (Ranipet) with 13 cm, Harur (Dharmapuri) with 11cm, and 9 cm in each Namakkal and Vint Worth Estate (The Nilgris).