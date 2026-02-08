Newlywed woman's mysterious death proved murder; husband arrested

CHENNAI: Probe into the sudden death of a 21-year-old woman at her matrimonial home in Tiruvallur district on Friday revealed that she was murdered by her husband.
The deceased, M Kousalya, got married to D Rajesh (31) in August last year. On Friday, Rajesh staged a drama as if his wife had an accidental fall in the house after she stepped on spilt oil.
Kousalya was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. With injuries on her face, family members raised suspicion, after which a probe was held.
Probe revealed that Rajesh was in a relationship with his distant relative, which his family opposed and conducted his wedding with Kousalya.
Rajesh allegedly continued the previous relationship even after marriage and murdered Kousalya so that he could live with his lover.
He allegedly smothered her using a pillow, killing her on the spot and then staged it as an accident. Police are investigating whether his lover also had a role in the murder.