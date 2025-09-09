Newlywed woman killed in bike accident near Paramakudi; husband injured

CHENNAI: A newly married woman was killed and her husband suffered serious injuries after their bike hit the parapet wall of a bridge and plunged into a pit near Paramakudi near Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district.

The deceased was identified as Sangeetha (27) of Pidarisseri Puthur near Paramakudi. She had married Madan (30) just eight months ago. The couple ran a fitness centre near the Ottapalam area in Paramakudi, said a Daily Thanthi report.

On Sunday, the couple had travelled to Madurai to take part in a cricket match organised for fitness trainers. After the event, they were returning home on their two-wheeler.

Around midnight, while riding on the Kamudakudi four-lane road near Paramakudi, their bike lost balance and rammed into the parapet wall of a bridge. The impact threw both Madan and Sangeetha off the vehicle, hurling them into a pit below, while the bike was left on the bridge.

Sangeetha sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. Madan suffered multiple fractures and head injuries. He was rushed to the Paramakudi Government Hospital and later referred to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for further treatment.

The Paramakudi Town police have registered a case and are investigating.