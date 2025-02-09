Begin typing your search...

    Newlywed couple found hanging near Tirunelveli

    The police have recovered their bodies and are conducting an investigation.

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A newlywed couple was found hanging in Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli.

    Further details are awaited.


    (Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app)

